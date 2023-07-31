News you can trust since 1855
Would any of these eight strikers be suitable for the Spireites?Would any of these eight strikers be suitable for the Spireites?
Would any of these eight strikers be suitable for the Spireites?

Eight striker suggestions for Chesterfield ahead of new National League season

Chesterfield are on the hunt for another striker but it has got to be the right fit.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:34 BST

After missing out on Andy Dallas to Barnsley, the Spireites are casting their eye over who could be available to bolster their attacking options.

We asked football data analytics expert, Tom Williams, to provide us some names on who might be suitable.

Here are his eight suggestions...

1. Macauley Bonne

The 27-year-old is a free agent after leaving Charlton Athletic this summer. He played under Paul Cook while on loan at Ipswich Town from QPR, scoring 11 goals in his first 16 games for the Tractor Boys. Stylistically, he is similar to Dallas, Williams believes. Whether he would be willing to drop down into the National League is a big question, and meeting his wage demands could be an issue. There are rumours he could sign for Gillingham. Photo: George Wood

2. Josh Kelly

Kelly, 24, only signed for Solihull Moors from Maidenhead United a year ago, penning a three-year deal, for an undisclosed fee so he would likely cost a bit. He bagged 15 goals in a struggling Maidenhead team in ths 2021/2022 season, winning several clubs awards. He still scored 11 goals in 47 appearances last term despite the Moors finishing in the bottom half. Again, he is similar to Dallas in that he has lots of pace and likes to run in behind defences. He has got lots of potential but the transfer fee is probably the biggest stumbling block. Photo: josh_kelly19

3. Ryan Seager

The Dorking Wanderers man, 27, bagged 11 goals in 27 appearances last season. Before signing for Dorking last summer, the former Southampton academy prospect had been banging them in for Hungerford Town. He might be cheaper than Kelly but would still cost a fee and it depends on whether he would fancy a move north and if he would be willing to make the transition from part-time to full-time football. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

4. Lyle Taylor

This one would be a long-shot given he's only just been released by Premier League Nottingham Forest. He's 33 and will probably have some EFL options. His wage demands would be an issue and again it depends on whether he would fancy a spell in non-league. Probably doesn't fit into the 'young and hungry' category either. Photo: Justin Setterfield

