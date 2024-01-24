EFL confirms start and end date for new 2024/2025 season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We don’t want to tempt fate, but we think with a 13-point lead at the top of the National League, and with two games in hand, there’s more than a decent chance that Chesterfield are going to win promotion and return to League Two after six years away.

So a communication just released by the EFL might be of interest to Town supporters. In it, they have confirmed that next season will start on August 10, 2024, and it will end on May 3, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46 rounds of league matches in League Two will be played over 36 weekends, six midweeks and four bank holidays.

Chesterfield have a 13-point lead at the top of the National League.

The Carabao Cup, starting in mid-August, and the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, beginning in early September, will remain in their current formats. The play-off finals will take place over the 2025 May Bank Holiday weekend.

EFL chief executive, Trevor Birch said: “Whilst the fixture calendar remains a shared asset across the EFL, Premier League and Football Association, additional pressures from revamped European competitions means that scheduling across the season remains challenging and complex, so it requires a whole game response to find a solution.

“As it stands there is no agreement in place to make any changes to the Carabao Cup’s two-legged semi-final format, which continues to provide significant financial benefit to EFL clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad