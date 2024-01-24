EFL confirms start and end date for new 2024/2025 season
We don’t want to tempt fate, but we think with a 13-point lead at the top of the National League, and with two games in hand, there’s more than a decent chance that Chesterfield are going to win promotion and return to League Two after six years away.
So a communication just released by the EFL might be of interest to Town supporters. In it, they have confirmed that next season will start on August 10, 2024, and it will end on May 3, 2025.
The 46 rounds of league matches in League Two will be played over 36 weekends, six midweeks and four bank holidays.
The Carabao Cup, starting in mid-August, and the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, beginning in early September, will remain in their current formats. The play-off finals will take place over the 2025 May Bank Holiday weekend.
EFL chief executive, Trevor Birch said: “Whilst the fixture calendar remains a shared asset across the EFL, Premier League and Football Association, additional pressures from revamped European competitions means that scheduling across the season remains challenging and complex, so it requires a whole game response to find a solution.
“As it stands there is no agreement in place to make any changes to the Carabao Cup’s two-legged semi-final format, which continues to provide significant financial benefit to EFL clubs.
“The league remains committed to a review of the calendar, but any significant changes cannot be made unilaterally, and would need to come with significant levels of compensation and adopted as part of any new distribution deal with the Premier League and its clubs.”