EFL confirm fixture release date for new 2024/2025 season

For the last six seasons the Spireites have been in the National League so the date for Football League fixtures has not been of concern to them.

But after winning the National League title, Town can look forward to their first campaign back in the EFL since 2018.

And Chesterfield fans can make a note of Wednesday, June 26, 9am, for the date when they will find out the new fixtures.

The EFL fixtures will be released next month.

The Blues are hoping to be at home on the opening day so they can mark their return to the EFL with a memorable occasion at the SMH Group Stadium.