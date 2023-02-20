There is likely to be a shake-up in football with possible changes to the League Cup and the introduction of an independent regulator to help keep control of finances.

One of the reforms which could be put forward is an additional promotion place from the National League to League Two. That argument is growing louder and stronger given the quality on show and big attendances. This season Notts County and Wrexham are on track for 100 points but only one of them is guaranteed automatic promotion.

For it to pass clubs in the EFL would need to give it the green light. If approved, it would mean the EFL would be ‘three up three down’ throughout the divisions.

Chesterfield have been in the National League since 2018.

In an interview with the BBC, Parry has given more hope to fans of National League clubs that it could happen.

“We are having a lot of discussion about three up, three down,” he said. "We absolutely recognise the need to look downwards as well as up. We have to be consistent in our approach.

