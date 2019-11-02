Ebbsfleet United 2 v 2 Chesterfield: Spireites go four unbeaten in National League with spirited away draw

Chesterfield extended their unbeaten league run to four games after a topsy-turvy battle in the rain at relegation-threatened Ebbsfleet United.

Scott Boden put John Sheridan’s men ahead before a double from ex-Spireite Gozie Ugwu, the second from the spot, gave the hosts the lead.

Defender Haydn Hollis levelled just before the hour with neither side able to find a winner.

Boss Sheridan made three changes to the line-up with Robbie Weir, Mike Fondop and David Buchanan all starting and Josef Yarney, Curtis Weston and Tom Denton all missing out in the matchday squad.

Jonathan Smith’s 20-yard shot came back off the upright after seven minutes before Chesterfield took a deserved lead five minutes later.

Gevaro Nepomuceno’s long-range shot proved too hot to handle for Fleet keeper Harry Palmer in the wet conditions and Boden was on hand to tuck away the loose ball for his seventh goal of the season.

Chesterfield’s lead was short-lived, however, as Fleet equalised five minutes later.

Myles Weston cut in from the right wing and when his shot came back off the inside of the upright, Ugwu was left with the simple task of converting from close range against his former club.

Smith headed just wide before half-time but too many times Chesterfield lacked quality against a Fleet side who have won just once on home soil this season.

The Spireites went behind six minutes after the break when referee Alan Dale ruled that Haydn Hollis’ foul on Weston was just inside the penalty area.

Ugwu sent keeper Luke Coddington - on at the break for Shwan Jalal - the wrong way from the spot.

But Hollis was quick to redeem himself, expertly heading home Jay Sheridan’s pin-point free-kick for his first goal of the season to make it 2-2 five minutes later.

Joe Rowley then blazed over from close range but it needed a great save from Coddington 10 minutes from time to deny Fleet substitute Josh Umerah, after the hosts broke on the counter.

Ebbsfleet: Palmer, Ekpiteta, Grimes, Cordner, Weston, Sutherland (Egan 72mins), Morgan, Paynem Blackman, Ugwu, Reid (Umerah 76mins).

Subs not used: Lawless, Obileye, Adeloye.

Chesterfield: Jalal (Coddington HT), Weir, Evans, Hollis, Sheridan, Rowley, Smith, Boden (Spyrou 72mins), Fondop, Gevaro, Buchanan (McGlashan 76mins).

Subs not used: McKay, Wakefield.

Attendance: 1,025.

Referee: Alan Dale.