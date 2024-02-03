Eastleigh v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Eastleigh 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Former Spireite McCallum starts for Eastleigh
That Spireites team news
We think that's the first unchanged line-up since the middle of September.
Ash Palmer is back from injury and on the bench.
Branden Horton and Mike Jones miss out, as do injured pair Ryan Colclough and Miguel Freckleton.
Chesterfield team news confirmed
Chesterfield are unchanged from the 3-0 win against Southend United.
Ash Palmer is back from injury and is on the bench.
Mike Jones and Bailley Clements miss out, as do injured pair Ryan Colclough and Miguel Freckleton.
Tyrer: Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Berry; Grigg.
Subs: Palmer, King, Banks, Dobra, Quigley
Liam's arrived
Dangerman
Today's opponents have the division's top scorer in their ranks in former Spireite Paul McCallum. He has bagged 23 goals in 24 league games.
Eastleigh
Have scored 50 goals this season but they have the leakiest defence in the league, having conceded 58 times.
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Clements, Jones, Banks, Berry, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are definitely out.
But Ash Palmer (knee) has trained all week and available for selection.
Reverse fixture
Chesterfield won the reverse fixture 3-2 back in November.
They led 3-0 before Eastleigh pulled two late goals back.