Eastleigh v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield travel to Eastleigh today in the National League (3pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 13:15 GMT
Eastleigh v Chesterfield - live updates. (Picture: Getty).Eastleigh v Chesterfield - live updates. (Picture: Getty).
Eastleigh v Chesterfield - live updates. (Picture: Getty).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Eastleigh 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

14:20 GMT

Former Spireite McCallum starts for Eastleigh

14:18 GMT

That Spireites team news

We think that's the first unchanged line-up since the middle of September.

Ash Palmer is back from injury and on the bench.

Branden Horton and Mike Jones miss out, as do injured pair Ryan Colclough and Miguel Freckleton.

14:13 GMT

14:00 GMT

Chesterfield team news confirmed

Chesterfield are unchanged from the 3-0 win against Southend United.

Ash Palmer is back from injury and is on the bench.

Mike Jones and Bailley Clements miss out, as do injured pair Ryan Colclough and Miguel Freckleton.

Tyrer: Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Berry; Grigg.

Subs: Palmer, King, Banks, Dobra, Quigley

12:48 GMT

Liam's arrived

13:28 GMT

Dangerman

Today's opponents have the division's top scorer in their ranks in former Spireite Paul McCallum. He has bagged 23 goals in 24 league games.

13:26 GMT

Eastleigh

Have scored 50 goals this season but they have the leakiest defence in the league, having conceded 58 times.

13:25 GMT

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Clements, Jones, Banks, Berry, Quigley.

13:23 GMT

Spireites injury news

Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are definitely out.

But Ash Palmer (knee) has trained all week and available for selection.

Thu, 01 Feb, 2024, 10:50 GMT

Reverse fixture

Chesterfield won the reverse fixture 3-2 back in November.

They led 3-0 before Eastleigh pulled two late goals back.

