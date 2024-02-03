News you can trust since 1855
Eastleigh v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up

Chesterfield travel to Eastleigh today in the National League (3pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Eastleigh v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Eastleigh 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

13:28 GMT

Dangerman

Today's opponents have the division's top scorer in their ranks in former Spireite Paul McCallum. He has bagged 23 goals in 24 league games.

13:26 GMT

Eastleigh

Have scored 50 goals this season but they have the leakiest defence in the league, having conceded 58 times.

13:25 GMT

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Clements, Jones, Banks, Berry, Quigley.

13:23 GMT

Spireites injury news

Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are definitely out.

But Ash Palmer (knee) has trained all week and available for selection.

Thu, 01 Feb, 2024, 10:50 GMT

Reverse fixture

Chesterfield won the reverse fixture 3-2 back in November.

They led 3-0 before Eastleigh pulled two late goals back.

Thu, 01 Feb, 2024, 10:49 GMT

On home soil

Eastleigh have a decent home record season with seven wins, four draws and just three defeats.

That gives them the eighth best record in the division.

Thu, 01 Feb, 2024, 10:48 GMT

Rock-bottom

Eastleigh are bottom of the National League form guide, having only won one of their last six games.

They have conceded eight goals in their last two games.

Thu, 01 Feb, 2024, 10:46 GMT

Match officials

Referee: Ryan Atkin

Assistant referee: Antony Smith

Assistant referee: Ciaran Barlow

Fourth official: Robert Ablitt

Thu, 01 Feb, 2024, 10:43 GMT

The odds

Eastleigh: 7/1

Draw: 4/1

Chesterfield: 2/7

(Sky Bet)

Thu, 01 Feb, 2024, 10:43 GMT

Hello!

And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield visit Eastleigh in the National League.

Sty tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.

