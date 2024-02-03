Eastleigh v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, odds, referee and build-up
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Eastleigh 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Dangerman
Today's opponents have the division's top scorer in their ranks in former Spireite Paul McCallum. He has bagged 23 goals in 24 league games.
Eastleigh
Have scored 50 goals this season but they have the leakiest defence in the league, having conceded 58 times.
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Clements, Jones, Banks, Berry, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) are definitely out.
But Ash Palmer (knee) has trained all week and available for selection.
Reverse fixture
Chesterfield won the reverse fixture 3-2 back in November.
They led 3-0 before Eastleigh pulled two late goals back.
On home soil
Eastleigh have a decent home record season with seven wins, four draws and just three defeats.
That gives them the eighth best record in the division.
Rock-bottom
Eastleigh are bottom of the National League form guide, having only won one of their last six games.
They have conceded eight goals in their last two games.
Match officials
Referee: Ryan Atkin
Assistant referee: Antony Smith
Assistant referee: Ciaran Barlow
Fourth official: Robert Ablitt
The odds
Eastleigh: 7/1
Draw: 4/1
Chesterfield: 2/7
(Sky Bet)
And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield visit Eastleigh in the National League.
Sty tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.