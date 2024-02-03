News you can trust since 1855
Eastleigh v Chesterfield LIVE: James Berry puts Spireites ahead against 10-man hosts in National League clash

Chesterfield travel to Eastleigh today in the National League (3pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 16:02 GMT
Eastleigh v Chesterfield - live updates. (Picture: Getty).Eastleigh v Chesterfield - live updates. (Picture: Getty).
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Eastleigh 0 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

Show new updates
16:52 GMT

Four minutes added

0-3.

16:48 GMT

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-3

GRIGG!!!

Two goals in a minute! Banks squares for Grigg to finish from close-range.

16:47 GMT

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-2

MANDEVILLE!!!

Chesterfield go 2-0 up on 85 minutes. Patient play around the edge of the box, they waited for the opening, Dobra slides in Mandeville who buried it low and hard.

16:43 GMT

Dobra goes close!

His arrowed shot almost found the top corner but it whistled just wide.

16:36 GMT

Big chance!

Grimes should double Town's lead from a short corner, he has two stabs at it, but his second attempt goes over.

16:32 GMT

Double Town sub - 72 mins

Jacobs and Berry replaced by Banks and Dobra.

16:31 GMT

Chance

For Chesterfield as Grigg almost turned in Sheckleford's cross at the near post.

16:21 GMT

Half chance for Eastleigh

But Taylor hits the side-netting.

16:21 GMT

60 gone

Chesterfield still a goal up and a man up.

16:13 GMT

Close!

Berry curls narrowly wide. Town dominating and pushing for a second goal.

