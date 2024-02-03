Eastleigh v Chesterfield LIVE: James Berry puts Spireites ahead against 10-man hosts in National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Eastleigh 0 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Four minutes added
0-3.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-3
GRIGG!!!
Two goals in a minute! Banks squares for Grigg to finish from close-range.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-2
MANDEVILLE!!!
Chesterfield go 2-0 up on 85 minutes. Patient play around the edge of the box, they waited for the opening, Dobra slides in Mandeville who buried it low and hard.
Dobra goes close!
His arrowed shot almost found the top corner but it whistled just wide.
Big chance!
Grimes should double Town's lead from a short corner, he has two stabs at it, but his second attempt goes over.
Double Town sub - 72 mins
Jacobs and Berry replaced by Banks and Dobra.
Chance
For Chesterfield as Grigg almost turned in Sheckleford's cross at the near post.
Half chance for Eastleigh
But Taylor hits the side-netting.
60 gone
Chesterfield still a goal up and a man up.
Close!
Berry curls narrowly wide. Town dominating and pushing for a second goal.