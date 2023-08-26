News you can trust since 1855
Eastleigh sack manager Lee Bradbury after just five games of new National League season

The first managerial sacking of the new National League season has taken place.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST

Eastleigh have announced the departure of Lee Bradbury after just five games.

The Spitfires are winless in those five, drawing three and losing two.

They lost 2-0 at Southend United on Friday night.

Lee Bradbury.Lee Bradbury.
Lee Bradbury.
Bradbury led Eastleigh to a respectable ninth placed finish last season.

The club’s statement said: “Eastleigh Football Club can today confirm that we have terminated the contract of first team manager Lee Bradbury and assistant manager Brian Stock with immediate effect.

“In the interim period, Richard Hill will oversee the first-team squad along with Jason Bristow.

“A full recruitment process will be undertaken following today’s decision to appoint a new management team.

“We would like to thank Lee and Brian for their commitment to the club during their year and a half tenure at Eastleigh FC and we wish them both all the best for the future.”

