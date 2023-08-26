Eastleigh have announced the departure of Lee Bradbury after just five games.

The Spitfires are winless in those five, drawing three and losing two.

They lost 2-0 at Southend United on Friday night.

Lee Bradbury.

Bradbury led Eastleigh to a respectable ninth placed finish last season.

The club’s statement said: “Eastleigh Football Club can today confirm that we have terminated the contract of first team manager Lee Bradbury and assistant manager Brian Stock with immediate effect.

“In the interim period, Richard Hill will oversee the first-team squad along with Jason Bristow.

“A full recruitment process will be undertaken following today’s decision to appoint a new management team.