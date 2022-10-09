Eastleigh boss backs Chesterfield manager Paul Cook to turn Spireites' form around

Town suffered their third straight loss on Saturday, conceding in injury-time to lose 2-1 at the Silverlake Stadium.

Both of Eastleigh’s goals came from set-pieces.

The Spitfires remain unbeaten at home and jump up to 10th in the National League table, just two points off the play-offs.

Eastleigh manager Lee Bradbury.

Bradbury praised his team’s work ethic and organisation and said it was their ‘best’ display of the season so far.

“It is nice when it goes for you,” Bradbury said of the late winner.

"The performance was excellent – the best we have been.

"They (Chesterfield) are a decent team with some very good players. Yes, they have had a bit of a dip but I know that Paul Cook will get them back to winning ways and they will be challenging come the end of the season.

"We have had the better chances in the game and we have had more shots than they have and we have been in the game the whole time.

"We were hard to break down and I don’t think Chesterfield had an answer to that really.”