It is second v third in the National League on Tuesday night as Chesterfield travel to the Racecourse Ground.

Town boss Paul Cook made five changes for the win against Dorking Wanderers on Saturday and many have speculated whether that was with this fixture in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues have no fresh injury concerns so competition for places will be fierce.

Chesterfield have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Wrexham.

Asked by the DT whether the line-up will be unchanged, assistant manager Danny Webb said: “It may or may not.

"I think a few people were surprised by the changes made Saturday, ultimately we won the game so they were justified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It could be the same team.

"What I will say is there were no injury concerns after Dorking so any changes that we make will be due to tactics or rest or we will keep the same team and give those boys the loyalty that the other lads have had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fitness-wise they are a really fit bunch, they are quite robust. I think if you look at our injury list at the moment it is quite short.”

Lucas Covolan is now out of the physio room which just leaves George Cooper and Manny Oyeleke in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Webb added: "Lucas is really close now, he is back doing all the goalie work. He is really close but obviously Ross is flying at the minute so that won’t be a change for Tuesday.

"George has a niggly injury, his knee has been playing up and he has a tight hamstring so that is something we have got to manage and it is something that is going on longer than everybody would have liked. I doubt he will be available for Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad