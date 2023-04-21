The Spireites can secure third place if they win and Woking fail to collect three points against Gateshead.

Dobra has missed the last five games with a hamstring problem.

“Dobs will travel with us, whether he is involved or not, we will wait and see because we can’t have any setbacks now,” coach Danny Webb said at Friday morning’s press conference.

Armando Dobra.

Midfielder Mike Jones was rested against Torquay United but could return to the line-up.

Webb told the DT: “Mike Jones is good. It was a breather for him really. Mike had a rest day as well yesterday but he will train today and he will be travelling down with us to Bromley. He is one of our older statesmen and sometimes you need a breather. What is great is we had DJ and Banksy in there and Tim coming off the bench. We have got some great players in all positions.”

But Town will be without Akwasi Asante, who continues to be unavailable with a groin injury.

“He is feeling this groin problem,” Webb explained. “We are hoping that he will be around us for the play-offs as an option. He is an excellent player.”

Bromley’s Hayes Lane stadium has a 3G pitch but Webb said that no players will not play solely because of the surface.