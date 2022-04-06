The 26-year-old, who was handed the suspension after racking up ten yellow cards this season, missed the fixtures against Notts County and Grimsby Town.

After a rotten campaign with injuries, the Spireites have been boosted by the return to training of a handful of players.

Strikers Danny Rowe, Tom Denton and Nathan Tyson and midfielders Manny Oyeleke and Jak McCourt are all back in training after injury.

Jim Kellermann is available again after his suspension.

Oyeleke played 30 minutes in the second-half against Grimsby last weekend and McCourt was an unused substitute.

Rowe was not involved in the squad but he did take part in some of the pre-match warm-up.

Along with Rowe, Tyson and Denton, Tyrone Williams, Fraser Kerr and Melvin Minter did not make the matchday 16.

Chesterfield are still without top goalscorer Kabongo Tshimanga, last season’s player of the year George Carline, defenders Luke Croll and Haydn Hollis and midfielder Jack Clarke.

Out of those five, Croll is believed to be the next one closest to returning and he is hoping to be back for the final two or three matches of the regular season.

Town still have ‘very slim’ hopes that Tshimanga, who was pictured last week still wearing his protective boot, could still play some part this season, especially if they are involved in the play-offs. The same goes for Clarke.