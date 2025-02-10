Carlton celebrate a goal on a bad day for Belper.

Belper Town’s home form deserted them again as they fell to a fourth consecutive home defeat after being beaten 3-1 by Carlton.

Manager Lee Attenborough started with the same line up that won at Liversedge last weekend, which meant top scorer Harry Draper was unavailable for this one.

Desperate to change their poor recent results at the Raygar Stadium, the Nailers were backed by a large crowd who willed them on from the touchline.

Unfortunately, the game developed in a similar pattern the previous three home games where there was plenty of effort but little to show for it.

Belper Town slipped to a fourth straight home defeat. Pics: Mike Smith.

“I'll take my share of responsibility because I built this team, and I've picked it again,” said Belper’s boss.

“Things have got to change and change quick. We have been beaten there by a team who haven't had to play well. All due respect to Carlton, they've come and done a job, but they've not had to play well to beat us.

“I’m a little bit tired of the same messages being passed to the same people and not getting the jobs done that we want doing.

“Especially here, like I say, I can't criticise our away form. We've been brilliant but for some reason here we're easy to play against, we're easy to cut through.

Belper Town were beaten again as their bad form goes on.

"We're not tight to things, even on the first ball we're getting up and under it. We're not landing on the bits; we are not aggressive all over. And it's certainly not through the messages that I'm passing to the lads.

“We've got to be more organised, more difficult to beat. We're letting in the softest, softest goals. And listen, I'm making no excuses for it, but the buck always stops with me.”

The Millers got off to a great start when Lamin Manneh scored at the far post barely 2 minutes into the game, and a lax pass by skipper Jack Broadhead was the catalyst for the early set back.

Broadhead redeemed himself with a clearance off the line in the 18th minute, however in a half virtually devoid of Belper efforts on goal, the nearest the Nailers came to scoring was a Curtis Burrows free kick just before half time.

Action from Belper Town's 3-1 defeat against Carlton Town.

Belper began the second period with more purpose but found themselves further behind when Liam Moran turned to drill a low shot past Kieran Preston in the 51st minute.

It was a goal that should never have happened, but symptomatic of defensive lapses that are costing the Nailers dearly at the moment.

As the Nailers pressed forward in search of redemption there was plenty of effort, but they couldn’t find a crack in the Millers’ defensive armour and Carlton keeper Felix Annan was largely untroubled.

The Nailers' attempts at forcing a goal only freed up more space at the back, a situation that Carlton cruelly exposed in the 64th minute.

Belper Town on the attack.

Nathan Watson confirmed the destination of the points taking advantage of a threadbare Nailers rearguard and scored with a close-range finish.

Belper made three substitutions shortly after the goal in an attempt to pep up the attacking effort but the extra creativity required wasn't forthcoming.

With the game almost over, the Nailers grabbed a consolation goal when Terry Atem reacted the quickest when a Broadhead shot rebounded out to him.

The Nailers now face three away fixtures beginning with Newton Aycliffe next Saturday, and the chances of picking up points away from the Raygar look more favourable that they do from home games at the present time.