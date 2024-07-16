Belper Town have got their pre-season campaign underway.

Belper’s pre-season friendly campaign begin with a 1-0 defeat against Ashby Ivanhoe.

The purpose of this initial warm up game was to begin the process of gelling a virtually new team, who were still getting to know each other.

The Nailers may have lost this game by a single goal but there were plenty of opportunities in the first half to have made the game secure.

Brodie Litchfield did well to create a shooting opportunity in the 2nd minute, but the Ashby ‘keeper made a superb flying save to deny him.

Ewan Sutherill found himself in space just inside the penalty area and should have put the ball in the net, but credit again to the Ashby stopper who rushed out to block Sutherill’s effort.

Litchfield turned provider on 29 minutes when his well driven cross was inches away from being met by Luke Rawson running in.

Another swift Belper move ended with Keaton August in possession, but he couldn’t get the angle on his shot and the ball went wide.

In between these moments for the Nailers, the hosts provided lively opposition and kept Belper on their toes throughout the game.

Ashby’s Sam Grouse had their first shot on target in the 33rd minute, but the better opportunities were falling to the visitors and Rawson headed just wide before the break.

Manager Lee Attenborough switched things around during the interval, but the new line up was stunned in the 47th minute, when a straight ball from inside the Ashby half found Grouse unmarked, he ran on to finish decisively.

Nat Crofts worked his way into a shooting position and his fiercely struck shot hit the upright and then Jack Thatcher had an effort saved on 62 minutes.

Crofts went close again with a cross shot that fizzed just past the post, although Ashby had enjoyed the better possession during the middle part of the second period.

Rawson and Litchfield were reintroduced with 15 minutes to go and Belper looked more dangerous as the game progressed. Litchfield had an 89th minute volley brilliantly blocked and in the dying moments Jack Broadhead (pictured) had a header saved.

Belper followed this with an impressive performance against NPL Premier Division Mickleover at the Don Amott Arena.

The Nailers were unlucky not to have won the game after taking the lead twice and looked strong in all departments and competed very well in all areas of the pitch.

Harry Draper started the game after being unavailable for the game at Ashby and manager Lee Attenborough gave all 18 players on duty a share of the action and an opportunity to show what they could do.

Brodie Litchfield (pictured) looked lively particularly in the first half and wasn’t too far away from giving Belper the lead with a shot just past the far post on 4 minutes.

Belper lost the services of Nathan Whitehead early in the game and he had to come off the field injured and was replaced by Keaton August who was signed up after the game.

Crofts set Litchfield up for another shot moments later and again his effort wasn’t too far adrift from the far post.

The Nailers were looking good value at this stage and in the 20th minute Ben Rhodes crossed for Jack Broadhead to head just over the bar.

Litchfield made a great run down the touchline on 23 minutes and set up Harry Draper for his first goal in a Belper shirt as he rolled Litchfield’s cut back into the goal.

After a period of even and competitive action from both teams, the host levelled the scores after picking up on a loose ball in midfield. The ball was moved out to Will Atkinson who crossed to the unmarked Marcus Barnes, and his looping header dropped over Dan Moore.

Litchfield created a shooting opportunity on the stroke of half time but couldn’t keep his effort low enough to trouble the goalkeeper.

Belper continued to press Mickleover at the start of the second period and had two shots blocked in quick succession in the 50th minute.

A raft of substitutions on the hour mark tended to diminish their attacking effort a little and allowed the hosts to come back into the game.

However, Belper rallied later in the half and Luke Rawson put a header just over the bar from a Rhodes cross on 70 minutes, then August had a good run and saw his shot saved.

The Nailers deservedly took the lead in the 78th minute after a corner kick had bounced around the six-yard area, and Ioan Evans drilled the ball home from 8 yards.

It looked like Belper were heading for a pleasing victory but on 86 minutes Mickleover drew level when Jackson Cooper tapped in from close range from a corner kick.