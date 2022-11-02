The young left-back had been limited to just one start in the FA Cup so far this season after joining in the summer on a free transfer from Ipswich Town.

But with Branden Horton suspended the 21-year-old was handed his chance in the 2-1 victory against Gateshead on Tuesday night.

"I had my mum and dad, my brother and my grandparents all here tonight,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield. “They drove up three hours from Ipswich to come and watch so it was nice.

Bailey Clements in action against Gateshead. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"There were maybe a few (nerves) before the game but once I got going I was fine.

"It is a really tight group and I train with all the lads everyday, it is a good group, there are no bad eggs in there so they made it really easy for me. They were really supportive."

Clements had a familiar face playing in front of him in Armando Dobra and the pair, who played together in the Ipswich Town academy, linked-up well at times.

He said: "They (Gateshead) made it really difficult for us in the first-half, it was really tight, we got in down the right more. I have known Dobs since we were 15, we have played with each other many times so we know each other’s game pretty well.

"He (Dobs) is flying, he has started like a house on fire, you can’t have any bad things to say about him. We missed him when he was injured.”

Visiting goalkeeper James Montgomery made a string of saves in the second-half to keep Gateshead in the game but thankfully it did not cost Town the three points.

Clements added: “I think on another day we win by a few more. We created enough chances and we felt pretty comfortable until the last couple of minutes.

"It was a good goal (for Gateshead) but maybe we should have closed it down quicker but it was a great reaction from us to straight back into it.

"We felt at half-time that if we scored another we were not going to lose the game.”

Next up is a home tie against Northampton Town in the FA Cup on Saturday and Clements is hoping to keep the shirt after playing against Anstey Nomads in the previous round.

He said: "It is going to be a good fixture for us, tough opposition, I don’t know what the gaffer is planning to do but everyone obviously wants to play every game.

"They are a good side, they are up the top of the league and it should be a good tie.”