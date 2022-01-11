Dronfield Town enjoy great start to 2022 with win at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic

Dronfield Town were 3-1 winners on the road.

The game was a slow burner but when it did spring into life, it was Dronfield who took command on the heavy surface. On 17 minutes, Mark Fereday’s left footed cross from the left wing just evaded Sam Bebbington’s head and four minutes later, Ethan Flower’s delivery from the right found Connor Chapell at the back post, whose stabbed effort went into Worsbrough keeper Ross Pritchard’s grateful hands.

By now, Dronfield had built up such a head of steam that a breakthrough seemed inevitable. On 25 minutes, Fereday’s persistence on the right resulted in a testing ball that was turned home from close range by Bebbington.

It only took three further minutes for the one-goal lead to become two. A superb ball up the right flank from Regan Rooke fell right into the path of a marauding Fereday who made no mistake in drilling low past Pritchard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town had the opportunity to make it three goals in five minutes but were thwarted by Briggers stopper Pritchard. Fereday’s shot was charged down by the hands of a Worsbrough defender in the area and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot. Fereday stepped up to take the kick only to see the shot athletically saved by the legs of Pritchard.

Undeterred, a nice move involving Fereday and Bebbington eventually saw Callum Mawbey shooting just over from the edge of the box on 35 minutes.

It took Worsbrough fully 39 minutes to achieve an effort on target. Luke Francis’ header was turned round the post by Lewis Naylor and from the resulting corner, Elliot Wilson headed over the bar.

It was Dronfield who were to extend their advantage even further just three minutes after the break. Bebbington pulled the ball back from the by-line to an onrushing Mawbey who smashed it into the top corner.

Bebbington fired just wide soon afterwards, before Worsborough pulled a goal back on 86 minutes through Dempsey Smith’s close range strike, but Dronfield’s points were safe.