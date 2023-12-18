Armando Dobra says it would be a ‘dream’ to receive his first call-up to the Albania senior squad.

The 22-year-old has been capped at under-19 and under-21 level for his country. Albania qualified for their first major tournament at Euro 2016 and they will be at Euro 2024 after winning their qualifying group. They are currently 62nd in the world rankings.

On his international aspirations, Dobra said: "I hope that one day I play for the first-team – that is a dream of mine. It has always been a dream to play for the first-team. It would be a big accomplishment. Hopefully one day. I think they know of me but I have got to keep working hard and performing on the pitch.”

‘Dobs’ didn’t score his first goal of the season until nine games in but he has now got four and two assists in his last five league outings. He bagged the winner against Hartlepool United on Saturday and was named the man of the match.

Armando Dobra in action for Albania under-21s against England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

He said: “I feel like I am playing really well. I am in good shape and I have just got to keep going now and performing well. As long as we are winning that is all that matters. I feel good. I feel like when I receive the ball I can create chances for the team.”

On his goal, a volley from the edge of the box, he added: "We practice corners and I have gone into receive it short and I didn’t get it so I have peeled off my man and it has popped up nicely and I have hit it and it was a good finish. “

At times it wasn’t pretty at Victoria Park but Chesterfield could have scored more on the day and they were solid defensively after the break.

Dobra explained: “These are the wins that you need. They are a very decent side and the pitch wasn’t great so we had to battle hard today. We scrapped hard today. It was tough to play out because the pitch wasn’t good so we had to just battle. We played it into Quigs and I thought he held it up really well. He brought the other flair players – me, Mandy and Banksy – into the game. I thought we were excellent defensively and the tackle from Nayls at the end was unbelievable. They jumped onto us in the first-half – they full pressed us – and when that happens you have to go over them and I thought we did that well. I thought we deserved the win today.”

Chesterfield remain eight points clear at the top of the league and they have got two games in hand. They host Aldershot Town on Saturday before back-to-back clashes against Solihull Moors on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.