'Dream' - former Doncaster Rovers youngster delighted to have joined Chesterfield
Young Spireites stopper Luke Chadwick is delighted to have joined a ‘massive’ club and says it is a ‘dream.’
Chadwick, formerly of Doncaster Rovers, was on trial in the summer before penning a deal to join the goalkeeping ranks alongside Lucas Covolan and Ross Fitzsimons.
He is currently out on loan at Staveley Miners Welfare but still trains with the Chesterfield first-team during the week.
"It is a dream to be able to come in every day and play football,” he told 1866 Sport.
"It is a massive thing for me, it is a massive club and we have got big aspirations for this year
“It has been a brilliant start from the lads and coming in working with the players has been brilliant.
"Being able to play with players like Lucas and Ross every day and getting support and advice from them has made a massive difference for me.
"They are two brilliant, experienced goalkeepers. I try to get tips from them to help me. I am buzzing to be working with two quality keepers.
"I am going to push those two to the limit but also push myself. I am going to work hard every day and give myself the best chance.”
The youngster, who also has also had a short spell at Sheffield FC, says he will be ready to take his opportunity when it presents itself.
"If I get my chance this year or if it is in the future I want to take my chance,” he added.
"The gaffer has been giving me that confidence and praise and also telling me what I can do better.”
Chadwick also revealed he has worked with Spireites goalkeeping Dave O’Hare before so he knows what to expect.
"He is really good, I used to work with him a few years ago so I know what he is like,” he explained. “He gives me that confidence and is a top coach.”
Staveley are currently 13th in the NCEL Division One.
On his loan spell, Chadwick added: "It has been really good. I was there last year so I know a few of the lads which helps me settle in easier and being able to play every week is a bonus.”