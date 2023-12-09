Chesterfield hammered Southport 6-1 in the FA Trophy third round despite making nine changes and playing six academy prospects.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 6
Apart from a couple of straight-forward claims he didn't have much to do but he carried out his duties just fine. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King 7
His first appearance in two months. Captained the side. Assisted the equaliser with a drilled low cross into a dangerous area which Jacobs turned in. Came close to finding the net with a free-kick which was heading for the top corner before it was tipped behind for a corner. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ryley D'Sena 8
The young Aussie centre-back was nice and calm on the ball throughout. He showed a cool head in his decision-making and tidied up nicely when needed. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Miguel Freckleton 7
Cool and composed on the ball. He didn't really have to get out of second gear. Photo: Tina Jenner