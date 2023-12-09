News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Harley Curtis scored in the 6-1 win against Southport. Picture: Tina JennerHarley Curtis scored in the 6-1 win against Southport. Picture: Tina Jenner
Harley Curtis scored in the 6-1 win against Southport. Picture: Tina Jenner

'Dream debut' - Chesterfield player ratings from thumping win against Southport in FA Trophy

Chesterfield hammered Southport 6-1 in the FA Trophy third round despite making nine changes and playing six academy prospects.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Dec 2023, 20:02 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 20:10 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Apart from a couple of straight-forward claims he didn't have much to do but he carried out his duties just fine.

1. Ryan Boot 6

Apart from a couple of straight-forward claims he didn't have much to do but he carried out his duties just fine. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
His first appearance in two months. Captained the side. Assisted the equaliser with a drilled low cross into a dangerous area which Jacobs turned in. Came close to finding the net with a free-kick which was heading for the top corner before it was tipped behind for a corner.

2. Jeff King 7

His first appearance in two months. Captained the side. Assisted the equaliser with a drilled low cross into a dangerous area which Jacobs turned in. Came close to finding the net with a free-kick which was heading for the top corner before it was tipped behind for a corner. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
The young Aussie centre-back was nice and calm on the ball throughout. He showed a cool head in his decision-making and tidied up nicely when needed.

3. Ryley D'Sena 8

The young Aussie centre-back was nice and calm on the ball throughout. He showed a cool head in his decision-making and tidied up nicely when needed. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Cool and composed on the ball. He didn't really have to get out of second gear.

4. Miguel Freckleton 7

Cool and composed on the ball. He didn't really have to get out of second gear. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldFA Trophy