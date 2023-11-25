It was a tenth successive home win in all competitions for Paul Cook’s Chesterfield with a deserved 3-2 win over a spirited Eastleigh side.

Two second half goals from Ollie Banks with Will Grigg also netting, before two late Spitfires’ strikes, meant the Spireites went 11 points clear at the top of the National League table with a game in hand.

Cook made five changes to the starting team that defeated Woking during the week. Out went the suspended Mike Jones, Ryheem Sheckleford, Miguel Freckleton, James Berry and Joe Quigley. In came, Ollie Banks, Branden Horton, Darren Oldaker, Will Grigg and Ryan Colclough. The Chesterfield boss was made to watch this game from the sidelines serving a one-match ban.

Eastleigh were unbeaten in their last four matches coming into this fixture and had former Spireites loanee striker, Paul McCallum in their ranks, the National League’s top scorer.

Ryan Colclough went close when his strike from 18 yards was palmed onto the bar by Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell. The Spitfires quickly hit back with two opportunities of their own as Jayden Harris’ free header went over the bar. From the resulting goal-kick, Harry Tyrer was called into action for the first time, saving well from a McCallum shot.

Chesterfield, having dominated the game in terms of possession in the first period, went close just before the Half-Time when Colclough again hit the crossbar with a looping effort.

At the start of the second half, the Spireites’ Armando Dobra saw his shot go inches wide before Liam Mandeville’s curling effort was saved well by McDonnell.

The Spireites broke the on deadlock on 54 minutes when Ollie Banks’ cross inside the penalty area saw Grigg bundle the ball home. They doubled their lead just three minutes later when Banks curled a lovely strike past McDonnell.

Tyrer saved well from Eastleigh substitute Aiden Barlow at his near post. However, Will Grigg could only hit the crossbar from six yards out as Chesterfield pushed for a third. Tyrer pulled off a stunning save from Scott Quigley and the Spireites counter attacked as Dobra fed Banks to lash home his second of the game with a little over 20 minutes to go.

Eastleigh pulled a goal back when a delightful cross from Enzio Boldewijn saw McCallum nod home his 16th of the season. Scott Quigley’s drive into the corner of the net made the game interesting with 10 minutes to go, however Chesterfield held on to claim all three points.

Chesterfield FC: Tyrer; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Horton (sub, Freckleton 85); Naylor, Oldaker; Banks, Dobra (sub, Jacobs 69), Colclough; Grigg (sub, Quigley 72).