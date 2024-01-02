​Double derby day blues for Buxton as Alfreton take the honours again

​Buxton fell to a second straight defeat to Derbyshire rivals Alfreton Town on New Year’s Day as they began 2024 how they’d ended 2023.

​Sam Minihan gave the Bucks every chance with a scrambled goal in the 48th minute after Adam Lund had scored a fourth minute opener and Liam Waldock added to the tally for the visitors just before half-time.

But in spite of considerable pressure from the Bucks in front of an 851 crowd, that's the way the match ended.

The Bucks had almost gotten off to a perfect start when Eoin McKeown forced a save from Alfreton keeper George Willis inside the first minute, Sam Osborne’s follow-up bravely blocked by Kennedy Digie.

The goal mouth scramble as Buxton score.

Diego De Girolamo then put another good chance over the bar, but it was then the visitors who would get the early breakthrough when Lund headed home from a corner when unmarked.

Osborne forced Willis into another stop on 24 minutes as Buxton looked for an equaliser, Willis then blocking McKeown’s effort.

However, it was Alfreton who would register again in the closing moments of the first-half as Liam Waldock swept the ball home from the edge of the penalty area to give them a two-goal cushion.

That deficit was soon reduced early in the second-half when, following a corner, De Girolamo saw an effort blocked on the line and full-back Minihan was on hand to score after a considerable goalmouth scramble.

Clear cut chances then dried up somewhat, though Minihan had to be on the spot to produce a fine challenge to stop Lewis Salmon bearing in on goal.

Connor Kirby saw an effort deflected wide on 88 minutes after working well with Dylan Mottley-Henry, then Alfreton were forced to deal with several Buxton corners in eight minutes of added time that had been signalled by the referee.