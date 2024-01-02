Double derby day blues for Buxton as Alfreton take the honours again
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sam Minihan gave the Bucks every chance with a scrambled goal in the 48th minute after Adam Lund had scored a fourth minute opener and Liam Waldock added to the tally for the visitors just before half-time.
But in spite of considerable pressure from the Bucks in front of an 851 crowd, that's the way the match ended.
The Bucks had almost gotten off to a perfect start when Eoin McKeown forced a save from Alfreton keeper George Willis inside the first minute, Sam Osborne’s follow-up bravely blocked by Kennedy Digie.
Diego De Girolamo then put another good chance over the bar, but it was then the visitors who would get the early breakthrough when Lund headed home from a corner when unmarked.
Osborne forced Willis into another stop on 24 minutes as Buxton looked for an equaliser, Willis then blocking McKeown’s effort.
However, it was Alfreton who would register again in the closing moments of the first-half as Liam Waldock swept the ball home from the edge of the penalty area to give them a two-goal cushion.
That deficit was soon reduced early in the second-half when, following a corner, De Girolamo saw an effort blocked on the line and full-back Minihan was on hand to score after a considerable goalmouth scramble.
Clear cut chances then dried up somewhat, though Minihan had to be on the spot to produce a fine challenge to stop Lewis Salmon bearing in on goal.
Connor Kirby saw an effort deflected wide on 88 minutes after working well with Dylan Mottley-Henry, then Alfreton were forced to deal with several Buxton corners in eight minutes of added time that had been signalled by the referee.
But the visitors would hold on to take the points which moved them to within a point of the play-off places, Buxton now just four points above the drop zone in 17th place.