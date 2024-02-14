​Double delight for Reds as they move up to fifth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A 2-0 win at Darlington on Saturday was followed by a 1-0 success at home to South Shields on Tuesday night, meaning the Reds are now level on points with four other teams in a congested play-off zone, just one point separating third from seventh.

Saturday’s win was secured thanks to two second half goals as the Reds kept a much needed clean sheet on the road - their first since a 4-0 win at Bishop's Stortford back in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfreton were under pressure early on with Cedric Main’s cross striking the woodwork and other good chances going begging for the home side.

Jake Day was on target once again for Alfreton.

Alfreton were given the opportunity to make the perfect start to the second half when referee Robert Claussen pointed to the spot for a penalty kick.

Adam Lund launched a trademark long throw and after a spell of head tennis Kennedy Digie was upended in the area by Darlington defender Cardo Siddik.

Striker Gerry McDonagh stepped up from 12 yards to hand Ofton the lead for his second goal following his loan move from Kidderminster Harriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 88 minutes played there was bewilderment amgost Alfreton ranks after referee Claussen had a moment to forget. George Cantrill was incorrectly given a second booking by the match official after being fouled by a home player in the aftermath of a foul committed by Billy Fewster.

Indeed it took some time for the referee to be alerted to the fact that Cantrill had already been cautioned and as such was shown his marching orders in a case of mistaken identity.

With six additional minutes signalled Alfreton substitutes Jake Day and debutant George Dickenson combined after the latter had read a Darlington throw in and intercepted with great effect and in turn allowed Day to run on to the loose ball and unleash a thunderbolt of a strike that secured the points for the visitors.

Tuesday night then saw an early strike from Jordan Thewlis secure the Reds three more points against a side also battling for the play-offs.