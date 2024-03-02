Dorking Wanderers v Chesterfield LIVE: Spireites predicted line-up, referee and odds for National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, updates and reaction.
Dorking Wanderers 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm KO)
Dorking boss Marc White on Chesterfield:
“They are extremely deserving champions to be.
“I think it is a big credit to Paul Cook and his management team. It is a really good example of team building.
“They should have won the play-off final, I was there, they should have won it in normal time.
“To reset the boys and go again shows proper leadership, proper management.
“They don’t have the biggest budget in this league, I tell you that now. Obviously they are one of the bigger clubs but there are clubs in this league with more resources than Chesterfield.
“The local community has got right behind them, their attendances are up, which is brilliant.
"On the field and off the directors are great people, all love football, my sort of people really.
“We will look to give them a good game. I think they are beatable. I think we can beat anybody if we get it right. I can’t guarantee we will get it right but I guarantee that the boys will run through brick walls to win the game. I am looking forward to competing against such a great side and manager.”
Dorking man suspended
Experienced defender Tony Craig, 38, was sent off against Ebbsfleet United last weekend so he is suspended for this one.
Danny Webb on Dorking:
"They’re a good side. You never really know what you’re going to get from them.
“They can do anything and play so many different ways but we’re aware of their threats.
“Dorking are fighting for their lives and will be doing everything in their power to get a result tomorrow in-front of the TV cameras.
“It’s massive for both teams.
“They won’t just roll over because the league leaders are in town.
“We’ll have to be switched on and ready for them.
“It won’t be easy; we’ll have to be on it.
“We’ll be looking for another three points though.
“Once again I want to say a massive thank you to all the supporters travelling down.”
Spireites predicted line-up
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Banks, Jones, Naylor; Jacobs, Berry; Grigg.
Subs: Williams, Hobson, Mandeville, Dobra, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Ryan Colclough (ankle) remains out but is set to return next weekend.
Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) is also out and has returned to Sheffield United for treatment.
Jeff King (heel) has trained all week and is available for selection.
James Berry (hamstring) is back to full fitness.
The Wanderers
Are second from bottom and are one point from safety but they do have games in hand on teams around them.
Dorking dangerman
Is striker Jason Prior, who has scored nine goals this season, including two against Chesterfield on the opening day.
Dorking
Have got the worst home record in the league.
They have won five, drawn two and lost 11.
11 more points
That's all that Chesterfield need to be crowned champions and secure promotion to League Two.
Match officials
Referee: Ryan Atkin (he was in charge of Chesterfield's 3-1 win at Eastleigh last month)
Assistant referee: Lee Hartley
Assistant referee: Mark Chalkley
Fourth official: Jack Bloxham