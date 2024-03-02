“They are extremely deserving champions to be.

“I think it is a big credit to Paul Cook and his management team. It is a really good example of team building.

“They should have won the play-off final, I was there, they should have won it in normal time.

“To reset the boys and go again shows proper leadership, proper management.

“They don’t have the biggest budget in this league, I tell you that now. Obviously they are one of the bigger clubs but there are clubs in this league with more resources than Chesterfield.

“The local community has got right behind them, their attendances are up, which is brilliant.

"On the field and off the directors are great people, all love football, my sort of people really.