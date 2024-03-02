Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Wanderers were well worthy of their 4-1 win, which was just the Spireites’ fifth defeat of the season.

“It was a brilliant performance from start to finish,” White said.

"We spoke all week about outscoring Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dorking Wanderers manager, Marc White, pictured right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I genuinely never had a single doubt that we could not win the game.

"We have worked so hard this week to win the game with strategies and to get into the boys’ heads that this is a game we are going to win. Sometimes in football everything goes to plan and today was one of those days.

"I thought we were really good value for the win and we could have scored more and I am delighted.”

Dorking raced into a 2-0 lead before adding two more in the second-half. The victory moves them out of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White continued: "We scored goals at good times but we had chances to score at all times to be fair.

"They ran through brickwalls and they deserve all the plaudits for carrying out the game-plan.

"The way that Haydn Hollis marshalled Will Grigg for the first half an hour, it really gave them nothing to get a sniff off.

"It is an incredible win and everyone should be celebrating tonight.