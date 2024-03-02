Dorking Wanderers 'never doubted' that they could beat Chesterfield, says Marc White
The Wanderers were well worthy of their 4-1 win, which was just the Spireites’ fifth defeat of the season.
“It was a brilliant performance from start to finish,” White said.
"We spoke all week about outscoring Chesterfield.
“I genuinely never had a single doubt that we could not win the game.
"We have worked so hard this week to win the game with strategies and to get into the boys’ heads that this is a game we are going to win. Sometimes in football everything goes to plan and today was one of those days.
"I thought we were really good value for the win and we could have scored more and I am delighted.”
Dorking raced into a 2-0 lead before adding two more in the second-half. The victory moves them out of the relegation zone.
White continued: "We scored goals at good times but we had chances to score at all times to be fair.
"They ran through brickwalls and they deserve all the plaudits for carrying out the game-plan.
"The way that Haydn Hollis marshalled Will Grigg for the first half an hour, it really gave them nothing to get a sniff off.
"It is an incredible win and everyone should be celebrating tonight.
"We are going to try to outdo everyone with the goals we have got in the team. We have to play to our strengths.”