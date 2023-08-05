News you can trust since 1855
Dorking Wanderers coach says defender 'let us down' against Chesterfield

Dorking Wanderers coach Dean Milton said former Spireite Joe Cook ‘let us down’ in the dramatic defeat to Chesterfield.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Aug 2023, 20:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 20:54 BST

Defender Cook, who had a brief spell at Town last season, was sent off on 80 minutes for his second bookable offence with the scoreline 2-2 at the time.

Milton said: “I thought we played pretty well. For large parts we played some good football.

“I feel that Joe Cook has let us down today. He made a silly mistake in the first-half and got himself booked and then for the second goal he can’t put a tackle in because he is obviously on a booking. Then the red card has killed us.”

Dorking Wanderers assistant manager Dean Milton.Dorking Wanderers assistant manager Dean Milton.
Dorking played their part in an entertaining game, coming from behind to lead 2-1 and level at 3-3.

“In the second-half we wanted to press them high, we did that for large spells and we caused them problems,” Milton added.

“It is disappointing not to come away with a result but towards the end we were dead on our feet.

“We were forced into making subs that we really didn’t want to do and towards the end we were tired.”

