Defender Cook, who had a brief spell at Town last season, was sent off on 80 minutes for his second bookable offence with the scoreline 2-2 at the time.

Milton said: “I thought we played pretty well. For large parts we played some good football.

“I feel that Joe Cook has let us down today. He made a silly mistake in the first-half and got himself booked and then for the second goal he can’t put a tackle in because he is obviously on a booking. Then the red card has killed us.”

Dorking Wanderers assistant manager Dean Milton.

Dorking played their part in an entertaining game, coming from behind to lead 2-1 and level at 3-3.

“In the second-half we wanted to press them high, we did that for large spells and we caused them problems,” Milton added.

“It is disappointing not to come away with a result but towards the end we were dead on our feet.