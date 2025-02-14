Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Cook says the door has been left ‘ajar’ for some players who have not been named in the final squad list.

Chesterfield’s 22-man squad, excluding goalkeepers and under-21 players, has been confirmed. Only those included can play, although only 20 places were filled so there are two slots left. Chey Dunkley, Kyle McFadzean, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Bailey Hobson, Tim Akinola and Kane Drummond were left off it.

McFadzean could occupy one of those spots if he recovers from a knee injury in time, while Dunkley is also in a similar position following neck surgery. Others could leave permanently or be loaned out. But Cook insists that just because some players have not been named in the squad it does not mean their time at the club is over.

He explained: “I don’t think it is a case of leaving players out, it is a case of there are still a couple of slots available. We have got now, on the fringes of our squad, quite a number of players, basically who all need to play football. So it is more of a case of who might go out on loan, who might be needed, who might go out for 28 days that could still come into the squad. So we are just managing all the eventualities.

Vontae Daley-Campbell.

"It is not like they (the players not on the list) don’t have a future at the club. For example, Vontae (Daley-Campbell), has been out for three or four months with an injury. So everyone has got a little different story. We are hoping that Kyle McFadzean makes it before the end of the season. Kyle is very positive. So there are numerous different scenarios. We just felt the best one was to name the players that we have named and leave the door ajar slightly for all the others.”

Cook did not wish to discuss if anyone was close to leaving but he made clear that everyone knows where they stand and he has been transparent with all the players.

He added: "I try my best to have honest conversations with players to discuss that over a cup of tea. We have gone through a period where we didn’t have any players and now we probably have two or three too many, so myself and Ash Kirik, we manage that on a daily basis.”