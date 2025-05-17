4 . Kyle McFadzean 7

His desire to win was there for all to see. There were some top examples of staying calm when under pressure and he was dominant in the air, making the most clearances out of anyone. He also had the most touches (148), with Palmer second on 100, which probably highlights that a lot of Chesterfield's possession was in their own half as they struggled to penetrate Walsall's solid structure. Had a header cleared off the line late on. Adomah danced past him for the second goal but the game was gone by then. Photo: Tina Jenner