Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 7
It was a shame about the two late goals conceded - which he could do nothing about - because he had been excellent for the first 80 minutes, saving twice from Jellis and then the one from Amantchi with the goal gaping. His positioning was also positive, staying alert to rush off his line a couple of times when it looked like Walsall were in. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Liam Mandeville 6
Walsall caused him problems in the first leg but he was much more solid defensively at the Bescot, winning more tackles than anyone else. He got forward often in the first 45, perhaps could have crossed sooner at times, and the Saddlers kept him at bay after the break before he was taken off with 15 to go. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 6
Started a bit shaky with some misjudgements in possession and with his defensive work - perhaps a bit nervous - but recovered and settled down into the game. Amantchi slipped off the back of him for the second goal but the tie was already over by that point. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Kyle McFadzean 7
His desire to win was there for all to see. There were some top examples of staying calm when under pressure and he was dominant in the air, making the most clearances out of anyone. He also had the most touches (148), with Palmer second on 100, which probably highlights that a lot of Chesterfield's possession was in their own half as they struggled to penetrate Walsall's solid structure. Had a header cleared off the line late on. Adomah danced past him for the second goal but the game was gone by then. Photo: Tina Jenner