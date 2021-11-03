Dominant Alfreton Town cruise past Bradford PA

Billy Heath’s Reds were dominant from the start.

They raced out of the blocks and effectively had the game in the bag after going 3-0 up inside the opening ten minutes.

Barely had the referee's whistle heralded the start of the game than Dayle Southwell had netted after neatly leaving a defender floundering - the goal taking just 25 seconds from kick-off.

Just three minutes later Yusufi Ceesay converted the first of four assists by Matt Rhead and Bailey Hobson became leading scorer with his fourth goal of the season after taking a return pass from the enigmatic Rhead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be fair the pace slowed to a crawl for the remainder of the first half with the Reds just content to keep the visitors socially distanced - Avenue though did go close through lsaac Marriott and Dylan Mottley-Henry without troubling George Willis.

Alfreton took their eye off the ball on 69 minutes when Adam Nowakowski - on the field for just 90 seconds - rose at the back post to head home a deep left-flank cross from Nicky Clee.

The goal lit the blue touch paper for the Reds and they were soon back on the offensive, Rhead's chest control and flick on allowing sub Elliott Reeves to peel away and score seven minutes later.

Rhead was virtually running the show, setting up Conor Branson for a shot that went close in the 80th minute, that combination repeated again three minutes from time to give Branson his second goal of the campaign.