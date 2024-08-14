Doe Lea win CSL Charity Shield
The relaunched Shield, like its national counterpart, pits the champions of the top league against the top cup (Alma Cup) winners.
Brampton Rovers won the Alma Cup while Doe Lea had a storming run-in, finally taking victory at Langer Lane last May to earn the title.
Brampton started where they left off in finals taking a tenth minute lead when Dan Claridge drew Doe Lea keeper Ross Etheridge to slot past the number one.
Doe Lea got back on level terms just past the half hour mark when after confusion in the visitors’ defence, Elliott Nunn pounced to lob the ball over keeper Brad Howarth into the goal.
Shortly afterwards a sweet low strike from George Morris’s free-kick allowed them to go into the break 2-1 to the good.
Just past the hour mark Cory Burton found space on the right of the penalty box and, unchallenged, went on to fire past Howarth to increase the champions lead.
Four minutes later the game was put to bed when Burton popped up to head home at the far post.
Doe Lea Captain Ryan Booker lifted the Chesterfield Hospital Charity Shield, presented by Chesterfield Sunday League chairman Nigel Smith.
Proceeds from the game went to the Chesterfield Royal Hospital Charity.