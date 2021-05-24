Doe Lea secure third spot in HKL League after Tom’s treble

Action from the HKL Five clash between Gate Inn (red) and Hasland on Sunday. Photo: Martin Roberts.

Scott Marshall also hit the target in the victory which guaranteed Doe Lea a third-place finish.

In the division’s other game Renishaw Miners Welfare drew 2-2 with Hasland WMC, a result which saw Hasland finish bottom on goal difference behind Clowne Wanderers.

In HKL TWO Bolsover Town’s emphatic 9-2 win over strugglers Glapwell Gladiators leaves third-placed Brampton Victoria, who won 4-0 at Rangers, needing to win their remaining two games to finish above Town, although Midland, if they win their last three games, could nick the runners up spot themselves. Josh Nicholls was the big player for Town scoring five goals with Aidan McTighe scoring twice, Liam Richardson and Tim Garfoot once.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hasland equalise during the game with Gate Inn. Photo: Martin Roberts.

HKL THREE champions AFC Newbold rounded off their campaign with a 4-2 win at The Bridge Inn. Hollingwood Athletic were big winners, thumping Grassmoor Sports 7-1. whilst Pilsley Community beat Green United 2-1, Kyle Hempshall and Steven Wright scoring for Pilsley, Cory Tingay for United.

Mutton FC took runners up spot in HKL FOUR thanks to a 7-1 romp at Barlow Kingston Rovers. Renishaw Rangers won a high-scoring game at Dronfield Wanderers 6-3, Ross Smith hitting a treble and Jack Marples scoring a couple.

In HKL FIVE the top three all won again, leaving the title race wide open with all three still to play twice.

Leaders The Gate Inn beat Hasland Community 8-1. Joel Frakes and Gary Gilthorpe both scored twice, Tom Torrington, Curtis Wilson, Shaun Chambers and David Dawson once.

Second-placed Espial beat North Wingfield 6-3 with hat-tricks from Sam Allen and Justin Circuit.

Third-placed Newbold CFT were also high scorers as Josh Bennett (3), Matt Hobson (2), Liam Marriott and Lewis Redman earned them a 7-2 win over Brimington. Elsewhere, Spartans won 5-1 at FC Tiki.

In HKL SIX Contact Club’s 9-2 drubbing of Grassmoor Sports’ Reserves along with Apollo’s 4-1 reverse at Newbold CFT Youth leaves Contact requiring just one more point from their final two games to win the division. Lewis Oxley (3), Declan Healey (3) adn Dale Jones (2) scored for Contact while Luke Manlove (3) and Ben Burrell were on target for Newbold.