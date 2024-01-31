​Doe Lea reach semi-finals as Mitchell hits a brace in win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winner will go on to meet either Golden Pheasant FC or Honeycomb FC in the final.

There was little to choose between the two teams in a close fought contest, however, Mitchell’s two goals plus a third from Corey Burton handed Doe a 3-2 win.

In HKL ONE, leaders Butchers Arms missed the opportunity to move four points clear at the top as they suffered their first league defeat of the season at the hands of an impressive Hepthorne Lane outfit.

Action from Sunday's game between Hepthorne Lane (in grey) and Butchers Arms. All photos by Martin Roberts.

Senior Sunday Cup semi-finalists Mutton’s encounter with Pilsley Community was a close run affair that in truth could have gone either way had not Daniel Claridge popped up with the only goal of the game to secure the points for Mutton.

Will Whitehead was on target twice for Boythorpe in a 3-0 win at Clowne Wanderers, Reece Shaw netting number three whilst Leon Philips found the net for Brampton Moor Rovers at Crown Killamarsh who won 2-1.

Regan Jay scored twice for HKL TWO leaders Brampton Rovers at Bolsover Town Seniors, Jack Mathews and Declan Whitton also on target in a 4-0 victory.

Second-placed Rangers kept up the pressure as two Ricky Machin goals plus a third from Joe Robb earned them a 3-2 victory over Gasoline whilst Grassmoor Sports hammered Creswell Barnett 10-1.

Bader Kazkaz claimed the match ball as HKL THREE leaders MSK ran out comfortable 5-0 winners, hitting a fine hat-trick at Steelmelters as Devon Boler and substitute Max Ralph joined him on the scoresheet.

Four points behind them at the top are Dronfield Wanderers and Clay Cross Utd in second and third place respectively and they played out a 1-1 draw.

FC Duke crushed Barlborough 6-2, Tim Garfoot scoring twice, Aiden McTighe, Oliver Shaw, Liam Waller and Mohammed Reza Keshtkar once.

Two Steven Wright goals plus a third from Mark Pepper were enough to secure Tibshelf Community a 3-0 win at Whitwell.

In HKL FOUR the eagerly anticipated top two clash between leaders and second placed Green Utd was postponed however third placed Chesterfield Town failed to capitalise as they were thumped 6-1 by Woodthorpe Inn for whom Sam Bayne hit an excellent treble, Adam Cahill, Nathan Hamilton and Tom Holmes one apiece.

Creswell Barnett Reserves also hit six this time at Grassmoor Sports Reserves, Leon Spalding yet another hat-trick hero, Jordan Turner, Owen Smith and sub Jordan Humphrey joining him amongst the goals.

Joe Walker hit a hat-trick for Walkers Wanderers in a 3-1 victory over Rose and Crown Brampton.

In HKL FIVE Courage Lions won 9-2 at Brimington. On target for the Lions were Jacob Robins and Alex Wainwright with hat-tricks along with James Homan, Nathan Howarth and Sam Moulds.

Crown and Anchor and Wingfield White Hart played out a 2-2 draw, Lee Davison scoring twice for C&A, Ryan Garbutt and John McArdle replying for White Hart.