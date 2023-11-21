​Doe Lea go to the top after overcoming Hepthorne Lane

​Doe Lea hit the top of the HKL on Sunday following their 4-1 victory over old rivals Hepthorne Lane.

Action from the clash between Shinnon (red) and Poolsbrook Town, which Shinnon won 6-1.

The victory was Doe Lea’s fifth on the spin, in a run of victories that has seen them score 17 times. Craig Stuart King scored twice against Lane with Max Denton adding one along with Cory Burton.

Brampton Moor Rovers produced a solid display to beat Bridge Inn 5-2 and move out of the bottom two as a result largely thanks to James Keenan and substitute Leon Phillips who both scored twice, Ryan Duffy-McGirr adding goal number five.

Sam Lomas scored directly from a free kick for Clowne Wanderers in their game with Crown Killamarsh whilst Carl Longmore’s tap in sealed a 2-1 win.

In HKL TWO, Spotted Frog took to the field for the first time since undergoing a name change to Gasoline FC however despite the name change they suffered their first defeat in three, going down 4-3 to Brampton Victoria who bounced back from last week’s derby defeat to Brampton Rovers.

Lee Naughton scored a couple of Victoria’s goals as Oliver Dawson and substitute Max Higginson were also on target. Killamarsh Juniors hammered Staveley Town whilst in a much more competitive game Bolsover Town just edged past Grassmoor Sports 3-2.

That first league victory still eludes Poolsbrook Town in HKL THREE as they lost 6-1 at Shinnon in the only game in the division. Six different players were on target for Shinnon, Callum Baker and Gary Gilthorpe, Bradley Lowbridge, Rhys Wallhead, Tom Torrington and substitute Paul Bonsall.

There were just the two games in HKL FOUR and for White Hart it was definitely a day to celebrate as they managed to record their first league win in ten starts having drawn four and lost their first five games.

Chesterfield Town visited Green Utd at Back Lane, Palterton and two Theo Robinson goals and one apiece from Lyall Clay and Jamie Ross helped make the journey home a happy one as they ran out 4-1 winners.

Clowne Comets maintained their six point advantage over second placed Spartans Reserves as both sides won, Comets beating Courage Lions 6-2, Spartans Reserves beating Tupton 4-1 in HKL FIVE.

Elliott Daffin was Comets’ main man as he hit a treble in their victory, being joined by Alex Toplis who scored twice and Ryan Daffin on the scoresheet.

Brimington drew for the third time in their last four starts, Adam Lomas and Callum Facey’s goals equalled by Jake Gilbraith and Jacob Rumboll’s for opponents Renishaw.

The Town FC and Tibshelf Community Reserves game saw two players score hat-tricks, one for the losing side one for the winners.

Jack-William Thorpe was Town’s hat-trick man however he ended up on the losing side as a Jacob Hopkinson hat-trick plus a fourth goal from Mason Gordon handed Tibshelf the victory.

In the Derbyshire Sunday Junior Cup, John Pye visited Loscoe Eclipse and it was the Long Eaton Sunday League side who progressed to the next round as Mitch Bradley scored twice to earn his side a 2-1 win.

Glossop Town of the Tameside League travelled to Holmebrook Valley Park to take on HKL side Rose and Crown Brampton and came out on top via a penalty shoot-out as the game ended level at 1-1.