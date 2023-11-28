​Doe Lea consolidate lead with a big win over Pilsley

​Doe Lea moved to the top of the HKL Sunday League in week 12 and seven days later a Craig Stuart King-inspired 5-1 victory at Pilsley Community consolidated their position at the top.

Action from the HKL Division One clash between Bridge Inn (tangerine) and Boythorpe. Photos by Martin Roberts.

​Doe Lea were always on top in this encounter and King’s well-taken hat-trick plus a double from Josh Parfitt secured the points leaving them four points ahead of Butchers Arms, although Butchers do have games in hand.

Clowne Wanderers led Mutton 2-1 as full-time approached thanks to Josh Brown’s own goal and one from Carl Longmore, Tom Suter netting for Mutton, when up popped Kaine Britton his debut to enable Mutton to claim a share of the spoils.

Bridge Inn and Boythorpe drew 2-2, Liam Carrington and Chris Harrott scoring Boythorpe’s goals, whilst Crown Killamarsh won 4-0 at Brampton Moor Rovers.

Brampton Rovers are leaders of HKL TWO on the back of a 4-2 victory over Killamarsh Juniors, Corey Cotes and William Hunt scoring Juniors’ goals. The win sees them three points ahead of Rangers who won 3-1 at Creswell Barnett, Ryan Brown, Ricky Machin and Gareth Ward on target. Hollingwood Athletic overcame Bolsover Town Seniors 4-2.

Poolsbrook Town’s horrendous season continued in HKL THREE as they shipped double figures for the third time this season. MSK substitute Logan Liggins profiting the most as he grabbed himself a treble. Bader Kazkaz and Blake Wright helped themselves to two goals apiece with Josh Whittaker also scoring.

Leaders Dronfield Wanderers recorded a 4-3 win at Duke for whom Luke Knightley scored twice, Aiden McTighe once. Tibshelf Community beat Grassmoor Sports Reserves 4-3, Josh Elliott Turner scored twice for Sports, Jack Lockyer once.

Chris Hooper and Brad Walker scored for Clay Cross against Steelmelters as they won 2-0 whilst Spartans Reserves won 5-1 at Barlborough.

In HKL FOUR Green Utd moved level on points with leaders John Pye following an emphatic 6-1 win over Chesterfield Junior Blues.

At the other end of the division Woodthorpe Inn fell 3-2 to Chesterfield Town, Joseph Turner, Josh Bennett and Connor Whelan scoring for the winners, Joe Walker and Mark Kelly for Woodthorpe.

Two Jack Holmes goals plus a third from Cameron Hutton helped White Hart (Calow) to a 3-1 victory over Hasland Community.

In HKL FIVE, Badger ended Clowne Comets’ eight-goal winning streak holding the leaders to a 4-4 draw at Highfield Park as Elliott Daffin and Alex Toplis both scored twice for the Comets.

Spartans Reserves took advantage of the leaders’ slip, beating Brimington 4-1 to cut the advantage to four points.

Crown and Anchor outplayed Town CFC to ease to an 8-2 victory, Aaron Stone hitting a fine treble, Stone Cameron Lee Davison scoring twice, Dan Hodson, Nathan Weldon and Alfie Whitehead once.