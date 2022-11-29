Doe Lea are too good for New Whittington in Chesterfield & District League

Action from the match between Espial (in purple) and Hepthorne Lane. Photos by Martin Roberts.

Doe Lea took on New Whittington Newbold in the only HKL ONE game of the day and beat them 3-1 to move onto the same number of points as third-placed Mutton, a point behind Britannia and five points behind leaders Renishaw Miners Welfare, thanks to two Logan Liggins goals and a third from Joe Newton.

Espial’s search for a win will go on until at least week 15 of the season following a 3-0 reverse at the hands of Hepthorne Lane in HKL TWO as Arkwright Town beat Glapwell Gladiators 3-1 in the same division, Sam Smith scoring twice for Town, Declan White once.

HKL THREE leaders Bolsover Town travelled to Staveley Town and came out on top 6-3.

Espial take on Hepthorne Lane.

In another nine-goal game Green Utd beat hosts Rose and Crown Brampton 5-4, while Creswell Barnet won 3-2 at Palterton SC thanks to two Luke Clarke goals and a third from Kyle Turner.

In HKL FOUR, Poolsbrook Town slipped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of visitors Tibshelf Community. Substitute William Hegarty did find the net for Town but two Liam Hurley goals plus a third from Mark Pepper saw Community take the points.

Royal Oak Whitwell too came up short, slipping to a narrow 3-2 defeat against Barlborough. Kieran Gardner did score twice for Royal Oak however his efforts were in vain as Josh Bennett, Liam Marriott and Corey Paris netted for Barlborough.

Brampton Rovers’ Jack Roddis hit a treble as they eased to a 5-0 win at Brimington where he was joined on the scoresheet by Joe Atack and Greg Fitzpatrick.

Two of the scheduled three fixtures in HKL FIVE were postponed meaning that Spartans Reserves and Wingfield White Hart were the only two teams in action and Spartans Reserves were the winners, beating fourth placed Hart 3-1.

There was also action in the Derbyshire Sunday Junior Cup where Brampton Victoria ended Spartans’ interest by beating them 2-1 thanks to Alex Fletcher and Nathan Fletcher’s goals.

