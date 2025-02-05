Paul Cook. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Paul Cook is ‘disappointed’ that Chesterfield did not add to their squad on transfer deadline day but said there was ‘no blame’ and that they did everything they could.

The Spireites were hoping to strengthen before Monday night's 11pm deadline but they could not get deals over the line. One of those is believed to have been for Canadian left-sided centre-back Malik Owolabi-Belewu, 20, from Forge FC.

“It probably epitomises the majority of our season,” Cook said when asked about deadline day. “We had more than one deal done in the last couple of days where we were probably going to pay a transfer fee to bring players in and more than one have probably failed medicals and different stuff that goes on in football so it is what it is.

"I am really disappointed for our supporters and for the players. But the most important thing when you are signing players is that you are signing them with the right intentions to make your team better, to make your club better, it is something we really wanted to try to do for the run-in, unfortunately we weren’t able to do it but it certainly wasn’t for the want of trying.”

Cook added that he had great support from Phil and Ashley Kirk and that everyone is disappointed but it was out of their hands.

He explained: “We are really disappointed but there was no one to blame, it is football. We physically could not have done anymore. They never went through so we have to move on and concentrate on the remainder of the season which can still be positive.”

Chesterfield, who host Doncaster Rovers on Thursday night, will now submit their squad list to the Football League which will see them through to the end of the season.