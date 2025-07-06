Dilan Markanday believes Chesterfield's squad has a good blend of youth and experience.

Fan favourite Dilan Markanday believes Spireites are in a good place ahead of the new season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield opened up pre-season with a rusty 2-1 defeat at Matlock Town at the weekend.

But the flying winger is confident Town have got the squad needed to give promotion a real good go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really happy with the squad,” he said. “It’s still early in the window and there will be more incoming.

“We have got a good mix of experience and young players. I feel like we are in a good place.

“We don’t want to be in those situations in the play-offs, we want automatic promotion.

“I want to go as far as I can with Chesterfield and I think this club has got everything to go to the next level and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Markanday is hoping to use his own experience of a play-off final defeat with Leyton Orient to help Spireites avoid a similar fate in 2026.

“The play-off final was a great experience,” added Markanday. “I definitely feel like I want to be back there and to be the main man.

“It’s given me the motivation to go and do it again. It fuels the fire to go one better.”

Markanday believes squad consistency can be the key to Spireites securing a top three spot after injuries hit the club hard last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I was here we weren’t too fortunate with injuries,” he said. “It is always hard keeping that consistency.

“The gaffer mentioned last season that we used 40 players, which is a lot of players. It makes it hard to keep those relationships on the pitch and momentum.

““Obviously we’re not happy with the result (Matlock), but I don’t think we can overthink this game too much.

“Sometimes these games can be difficult because you are playing with people you have never played with before. Let’s not overthink it, it’s about getting fitness in the legs and starting the first game of the season hitting our peak.

“It is good to get 45 minutes under the belt and everyone came out unscathed.”

Give us your thoughts. Join the debate on our social media challenge.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.