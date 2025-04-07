Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Cook says it will be a ‘difficult’ summer for Chesterfield as they say ‘goodbye’ to some fan favourites.

The number of players out of contract at the end of this season is well into the double figures and the list includes some who played a big part in helping return the club to the Football League.

Planning for next season is already underway and it promises to be a big summer of change no matter what happens between now and the end of the campaign.

Cook told the DT: “I don’t think we have got a player at our club that any of our supporters dislike. Whether you are John Fleck, Jamie Grimes, Ash Palmer, whoever you want to speak about, Ryan Colclough, we will all have our favourites. We have got a squad in general who have done ever so well for this football club. So we are going to have a difficult summer because we probably might say goodbye to one or two players who we really like. We obviously want to keep the best of what we have got.

"I am a very loyal manager. I love my players. I really get close to them. It is like when we let (Joe) Quigley and (Jeff) King go, they weren’t good days for me because they are lads I actually love. I loved being around them, I loved watching them train, so when you let these players go, it hurts. They have done great for me, great for this football club, and when that day comes, I am sure it will be done properly and with respect and we will all move on to the future of our club.”

Players who are definitely under contract beyond this season are Ryheem Sheckleford, Chey Dunkley, Tom Naylor, Liam Mandeville, Dylan Duffy, Armando Dobra, Will Grigg and Paddy Madden. Cook has said they want more of their own players next season but they will still use the loan market.

Cook added: "I think as a club, we should all embrace this season, it is our first season back in the league, and let’s give it our best shot. There is plenty of time for everything else after that.”