The visitors went in front through Greg Olley’s long-range strike but the Spireites turned the score around with goals from Joe Quigley and Liam Mandeville.

It was an even first-half but Town dominated after the break and could have scored more goals had it not been for some excellent saves from Jim Montgomery.

Defeat for Gateshead leaves them second from bottom in the table and two points from safety.

Gateshead manager Mike Williamson.

“I felt in the second-half we came out really slow and that kind of set the pace for the whole second-half which was disappointing,” Williamson said.

"At the minute there is detail lacking which we are being punished for.

"You can’t underestimate the opponents, they are a good team, they have got an experienced manager, they are a massive club, so it was difficult at times for us. They have got players who can hurt you all over the pitch

"We played with a lot of courage and bravery in the first-half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his team’s position near the bottom of the table, Williamson, a former Newcastle United defender, added: "It is disappointing but the tide will change.