'Didn't take his chance' - Chesterfield player ratings from FA Trophy defeat to Coalville Town

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game at the Technique Stadium on Tuesday night…

Lucas Covolan 5

His first start since October after injury. Conceded three times, none of which looked obviously his fault, but still it was not a great return.

Three Chesterfield academy players started against Coalville Town in the FA Trophy. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Ryheem Sheckleford 5

Like Covolan, he also had not started for two-and-a-half months - and it showed. He looked rusty although he did liven up a bit as the game went on.

George Wilkinson 8

The academy prospect can be proud of his performance. He looked comfortable in possession and confident throughout. He got credited with the equaliser, heading in Ollie Banks’ free-kick. It might have been an own goal, but we will give it to him!

Laurence Maguire 5

His first start of the season. It was always going to be difficult after such a long time without playing and he was at fault for the second goal with a poor defensive error. He played some nice passes at times, as he always does, and narrowly headed wide from a corner just before half-time, but it won’t be a night he will remember fondly.

Jack Dolman 7

Another of the academy lads who can hold his head up high. The left-back grew into the game and put in a steady showing in the end. He was a little bit indecisive in the final third in the first-half but he improved.

Ollie Banks 6

A mixed evening. The main positives were he got 65 minutes in the tank and an assist for the equaliser with his free-kick delivery. Came close to scoring again after the break. But he did give away possession for Coalville’s third. Probably wasn’t at full tilt.

Tim Akinola 5

There have been many calls for him to start and after impressing off the bench but I’m not sure he took his chance here. He didn’t show any of the energy or driving runs forward he has become known for. But he did get 65 minutes under his belt and that will do him good.

Connor Cook 5

Son of manager Paul, he played the full 90 on the right of the three attacking midfielders. He didn’t have much joy but he kept plugging away.

Jack Clarke 6

It was good to see him back after not playing for two months and he managed 80 minutes. We saw glimpses of his ability, collecting the ball on the half turn and knitting the player together, but he was lacking that killer pass and thrust in the final third.

Alexander Duhameau 8

My man of the match. The youngster impressed on his debut, particularly in the first-half with his bursts down the left, directness, dribbling and crossing. He ran out of steam towards the end but was the standout player for the hosts on the night.

Akwasi Asante 5

The 90 minutes will benefit him massively but Chesterfield needed more from the striker. Just the one snap-shot from the edge of the box is the closest he came.

Adam Blakeley 6

The academy prospect came on for Akinola on 65 minutes for his debut.

Sam Hooper 7

The youth team player replaced Banks with 25 to go and was neat and tidy on the ball and showed some good control.

Luke Mitchell N/A