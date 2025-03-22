Chesterfield drew 0-0 against Harrogate Town. Picture: Brian Eyre.placeholder image
Chesterfield drew 0-0 against Harrogate Town. Picture: Brian Eyre.

'Didn't put a foot wrong' - Chesterfield player ratings from Harrogate Town draw

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 19:26 BST
Chesterfield were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Continued his excellent form with some smart saves in the first-half which stopped Chesterfield from falling behind. Not as much to do after the break but still had to tip over one effort. Clean sheet.

1. Ryan Boot 8

Continued his excellent form with some smart saves in the first-half which stopped Chesterfield from falling behind. Not as much to do after the break but still had to tip over one effort. Clean sheet. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Took an elbow to the face from Fox which probably should have been a yellow. Cleared his lines well when under pressure but was forced off after 36 minutes with a hamstring injury and it looks like that's his season done. With Sheckleford also out for the campaign, it's a huge blow.

2. Janoi Donacien 6

Took an elbow to the face from Fox which probably should have been a yellow. Cleared his lines well when under pressure but was forced off after 36 minutes with a hamstring injury and it looks like that's his season done. With Sheckleford also out for the campaign, it's a huge blow. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Didn't put a foot wrong all afternoon. Calm and composed in his defending as he mopped up neatly time and time again. A late goal would have capped off a top display.

3. Ash Palmer 8

Didn't put a foot wrong all afternoon. Calm and composed in his defending as he mopped up neatly time and time again. A late goal would have capped off a top display. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Palmer's centre-back partner was also a rock. The big man made 11 clearances and won 10 aerial duels - both the highest out of anyone. He wasn't as successful on the ball but he did his job to help record a shutout.

4. Jamie Grimes 8

Palmer's centre-back partner was also a rock. The big man made 11 clearances and won 10 aerial duels - both the highest out of anyone. He wasn't as successful on the ball but he did his job to help record a shutout. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldHarrogate Town
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice