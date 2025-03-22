Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 8
Continued his excellent form with some smart saves in the first-half which stopped Chesterfield from falling behind. Not as much to do after the break but still had to tip over one effort. Clean sheet. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Janoi Donacien 6
Took an elbow to the face from Fox which probably should have been a yellow. Cleared his lines well when under pressure but was forced off after 36 minutes with a hamstring injury and it looks like that's his season done. With Sheckleford also out for the campaign, it's a huge blow. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 8
Didn't put a foot wrong all afternoon. Calm and composed in his defending as he mopped up neatly time and time again. A late goal would have capped off a top display. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 8
Palmer's centre-back partner was also a rock. The big man made 11 clearances and won 10 aerial duels - both the highest out of anyone. He wasn't as successful on the ball but he did his job to help record a shutout. Photo: Brian Eyre
