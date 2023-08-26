News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Michael Jacobs in action against Altrincham. Picture: Tina Jenner.Michael Jacobs in action against Altrincham. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Michael Jacobs in action against Altrincham. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'Didn't deserve to be on losing team' - Chesterfield player ratings from Altrincham defeat

Chesterfield suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 at Altrincham on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Aug 2023, 20:26 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 20:26 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

There didn’t appear to be much he could have done about either of the two goals. He made a good save with his legs at 1-1. Other than that, he was untroubled, but the wait for a clean sheet goes on

1. Harry Tyrer 6

There didn’t appear to be much he could have done about either of the two goals. He made a good save with his legs at 1-1. Other than that, he was untroubled, but the wait for a clean sheet goes on Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Nice and sharp in the first-half on his first start of the season as he kept possession, made one timely interception on the edge of his own box and produced some smart link-up play. Like many of his teammates, his performance level dipped after the break, with some mistakes creeping in late on.

2. Jeff King 6

Nice and sharp in the first-half on his first start of the season as he kept possession, made one timely interception on the edge of his own box and produced some smart link-up play. Like many of his teammates, his performance level dipped after the break, with some mistakes creeping in late on. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
A steady-ish first-half apart from receiving a booking for hauling down Linney. Lost his way in the latter stages.

3. Ash Palmer 6

A steady-ish first-half apart from receiving a booking for hauling down Linney. Lost his way in the latter stages. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Headed Chesterfield in front on 16 minutes from Mandeville’s corner. He was no-nonsense for the most part but didn’t seem to be taking on instructions from the touchline to move up the pitch late on and it proved costly.

4. Jamie Grimes 7

Headed Chesterfield in front on 16 minutes from Mandeville’s corner. He was no-nonsense for the most part but didn’t seem to be taking on instructions from the touchline to move up the pitch late on and it proved costly. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldAltrincham