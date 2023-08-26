Chesterfield suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 at Altrincham on Saturday.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 6
There didn’t appear to be much he could have done about either of the two goals. He made a good save with his legs at 1-1. Other than that, he was untroubled, but the wait for a clean sheet goes on Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Jeff King 6
Nice and sharp in the first-half on his first start of the season as he kept possession, made one timely interception on the edge of his own box and produced some smart link-up play. Like many of his teammates, his performance level dipped after the break, with some mistakes creeping in late on. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Ash Palmer 6
A steady-ish first-half apart from receiving a booking for hauling down Linney. Lost his way in the latter stages. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 7
Headed Chesterfield in front on 16 minutes from Mandeville’s corner. He was no-nonsense for the most part but didn’t seem to be taking on instructions from the touchline to move up the pitch late on and it proved costly. Photo: Tina Jenner