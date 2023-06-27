Grigg scored 26 goals in 53 appearances for Cook’s Wigan in the 2017/2018 season to help the Latics win the League One title.

In the same season, Grigg scored a famous winner to dump Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City out of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the pair will be hoping to experience similar success this upcoming campaign after Grigg, 31, completed his move to the Spireites from MK Dons last week.

Will Grigg scored a famous winner for Paul Cook's Wigan Athletic against Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round in February 2018. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The striker plundered in the goals for the Latics to become champions five years ago, but the striker said the triumph was all down to Cook.

Grigg’s goals have dried up at his last couple of clubs, so he will be delighted to work with a manager who knows how to get the best out of him.

“There’s never been any grey areas with the gaffer,” Grigg said in an interview after lifting the League One trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you didn’t buy into his methods, and the way he wants to play, you were gone – it is as simple as that.

“And I think you can see the way he’s rubbed off on us, with the way we’ve played.

“The guys at the back and midfield have been so solid, like he wanted.

“But he’s also given the front four the licence to play as much as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got the most clean sheets and most goals, so he’s obviously got his tactics spot on.

“Even off the field, he’s been brilliant with the lads.”

In January 2019, Grigg’s goalscoring attracted the attention of Sunderland, who paid Wigan £4m for him.

Cook was understandly gutted to see him leave, but knew he could not stand in his way.

And just as Grigg will be looking forward to work with Cook again, the same can be said for the Blues gaffer, knowing Grigg could be the man to fire Town back to the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s an absolute diamond of a bloke and he’ll always be welcomed back here,” Cook said after Grigg left for Sunderland.

“I’m disappointed obviously, for a lot of reasons - for Will’s relationship with the staff, the players and the supporters.

“But I’m also happy in a way for Will, because being a footballer is a small window of your lifetime.

“We wish Will well, and we certainly did our best to keep him.

“Players and managers come and go, and that’s football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad