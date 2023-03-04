'Deserves a lot of credit' - Chesterfield player ratings from late win against Gateshead

Here are Liam Norcliffes player ratings from the game….

Ross Fitzimons 7

Nothing he could do about the deflected opener. Hardly tested at all after that but he had to stay awake to through-balls. He mopped up well at the back.

Jesurun Uchegbulam.

Ryheem Sheckleford 7

Given a rare start at right-back and got forward often in the first-half as he linked-up well with Uchegulam. Had a chance in the second-half but his strike at the back post was blocked.

Tyrone Williams 7

Didn’t appear to do much wrong although one mistake after the break went unpunished.

Jamie Grimes 6

Turned the ball into his own net to give Gateshead the lead and that appeared to unsettle him as some of his passes were off the mark. But showed character to recover and was fine after that.

Laurence Maguire 7

His first league start of the season and his first in the league for almost a year. Came in at left-back and after a bit of rustiness early on he was solid enough. Also hit a post with a header in the first-half at 1-0. Cramped up at the end but deserves a lot of credit.

Darren Oldaker 7

Most of the attacking play went through him. He carried the ball well at times and on occasions you wanted more aggression and directness from him.

Tim Akinola 7

Didn’t start the game particularly well but grew into it and was better after the break. Created a massive chance for McCallum with a driving forward into the box.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 7

His first league start since October. He was a livewire down the right in the first-half and showed some good combination play with Sheckleford. Battled hard throughout.

Liam Mandeville 7

Played centrally rather than out wide and collected two assists. His first was a low cross from the right which was steered in by McCallum. His second was a corner in the dying seconds. Also crossed for Maguire which crashed against the woodwork.

Ryan Colclough 7

The matchwinner and my man of the match. Two goals in two games. He was a threat throughout and got you off your seat with his direct dribbling and willingness to go past a man. He brought a decent save out of Aston Villa loanee Filip Marschall in the first 45. He also created one or two other chances, including a good one for McCallum but he could not reach it.

Paul McCallum 7

A mixed afternoon. Scored the equaliser, steering in Mandeville’s low cross at the near post. Had another one ruled out for offside and missed a sitter.

Danny Rowe N/A

Came on for Uchegbulam for the last 10 minutes.

Joe Quigley N/A