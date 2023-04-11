The Spireites controlled most of the game and were rewarded when Liam Mandeville headed in Ollie Banks’ cross with 20 minutes remaining.

Inih Effiong almost grabbed an equaliser in injury-time but Ross Fitzsimons denied him with a superb block. A goalmouth scramble followed but the Daggers could not force the ball over the line.

Strevens said: “They (Chesterfield) played really well to be fair to them. They moved the ball really well and caused us all sorts of problems without the ball. We had to change our shape within the game to try and match them and to try and stop them. It was a tough game and credit to them because it was a deserved three points.”

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Ben Strevens.

Mandeville snuck in at the back post to head home his eighth of the season and his second in as many matches.

“It was a lapse in concentration and they ended up getting the goal,” Strevens explained.

On the overall performance, Strevens added: “We had lots of final third entries but no real glaring chances. We had some breakaways where we could have done a little bit better.

“In fairness to them they played really well and we weren’t as good on the ball as we were on Friday.

“All in all they deserved the victory, I am not going to stand here and say they didn’t deserve it. It was just tough the way we conceded the goal.”