Derbyshire's non league football clubs: football clubs to watch during international break

It’s the international break – oh no! Thankfully, there’s plenty of local non-league clubs around Derbyshire to fill up your Saturday schedule (including Chesterfield!).

By jimmy johnson
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:52 am

If you’re a fan of football in Derbyshire and your club won’t be playing on the 13th of November (which includes Derby County), fear not. There’s still plenty of football to be watched across the region.

We’ve put together a list of clubs that will be playing that weekend with an estimated 3pm kick off time. You might have to travel a fair distance to see some of them, as they’re not all playing at home. However, the clubs will be very grateful for your support if you choose to follow them away.

For reference, we’ll also include the competition that the teams are playing in. If we’ve missed any out, please let us know – we’d like this list to be as comprehensive as possible.

Alfreton Town vs Gateshead (Away) – National League North

Belper United vs Harrowby United (Away) – United Counties League Division One

Buxton FC vs Hyde United (Home) – Northern Premier League

Chesterfield vs Weymouth (Home) – National League

Clay Cross Town vs Dearne and District (Home) – Premier North Division

Glossop North End vs 1874 Northwich (Home) – Northern Premier League West

Ilkeston Town vs Loughborough Dynamo (Away) – Northern Premier League Midlands

Matlock Town vs Rushall Olympic (Away) – FA Trophy

New Mills AFC vs Sandbach United (Home) – North West Counties Football League

Staveley Miners’ Welfare vs Athersley Recreation (Away) – Northern Counties League East

