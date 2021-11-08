Derbyshire's non league football clubs: football clubs to watch during international break
It’s the international break – oh no! Thankfully, there’s plenty of local non-league clubs around Derbyshire to fill up your Saturday schedule (including Chesterfield!).
If you’re a fan of football in Derbyshire and your club won’t be playing on the 13th of November (which includes Derby County), fear not. There’s still plenty of football to be watched across the region.
We’ve put together a list of clubs that will be playing that weekend with an estimated 3pm kick off time. You might have to travel a fair distance to see some of them, as they’re not all playing at home. However, the clubs will be very grateful for your support if you choose to follow them away.
For reference, we’ll also include the competition that the teams are playing in. If we’ve missed any out, please let us know – we’d like this list to be as comprehensive as possible.
Alfreton Town vs Gateshead (Away) – National League North
Belper United vs Harrowby United (Away) – United Counties League Division One
Buxton FC vs Hyde United (Home) – Northern Premier League
Chesterfield vs Weymouth (Home) – National League
Clay Cross Town vs Dearne and District (Home) – Premier North Division
Glossop North End vs 1874 Northwich (Home) – Northern Premier League West
Ilkeston Town vs Loughborough Dynamo (Away) – Northern Premier League Midlands
Matlock Town vs Rushall Olympic (Away) – FA Trophy
New Mills AFC vs Sandbach United (Home) – North West Counties Football League
Staveley Miners’ Welfare vs Athersley Recreation (Away) – Northern Counties League East