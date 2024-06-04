Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire’s Millie Bright has been featured among some of the best footballers in the world in the latest edition of Top Trumps.

Launched today, Top Trumps World Football Stars Top 200 ranks the top 200 football players from every league around the world, including both men and women.

Killamarsh's Millie Bright ranks #90 out of the 200, with 77 caps and 13 trophies to her name. She was part of the side that beat Germany to win the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 – the first ever major trophy for the Lionesses.

Millie has also enjoyed great success at club level – winning multiple league titles and FA Cups with Chelsea.

Mille Bright in action. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The top 200 players will be released as a range of six collectible packs across between June and November, and football fans can expect to see cards full of facts and statistics on their favourite footballers.

In true Top Trumps style, the cards include the following categories; ‘Age’, ‘Goals’, ‘Trophies’, ‘Height’, ‘Caps’ and the all important ‘Top Trumps Ranking’.

Each card also includes the player’s position, market value and World Cup Appearances, alongside a ‘Fact File’ about the player.

The inclusion of female players in the deck sees Millie Bright, along with fellow England stars Keira Walsh and Leah Williamson take on some of the world’s best players – including Lindsey Horan, Sophia Smith, Selma Bacha and Kadeisha Buchanan.

Millie's Top Trump card

Top Trumps has partnered with The Rest Is Football for the launch. The podcast sees hosts Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards comparing the players in pack 1, alongside football influencer Tekkerz Kid.

When speaking about the partnership, Gary Lineker said: “Playing Top Trumps together took me back to years gone by, playing the game with my kids on summer holidays. The Top Trumps World Football Stars Top 200 collection is a must-have for anyone who loves football, and a great way to engage, educate and entertain young fans on the world's best players like World Cup hero Lionel Messi and England wonderkid Jude Bellingham.”