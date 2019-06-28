Derbyshire’s Millie Bright helps England advance to France 2019 Women’s World Cup semi-final

England are into the last four of the France 2019 Women’s World Cup after a 3-0 win over Norway in last night’s quarter-final.

Defender Millie Bright, who hails from Killamarsh in Derbyshire, was one of the Lionesses’ stars of the night, helping the team to a clean sheet and a semi-final spot.

Goals from Jill Scott and Ellen White put England into a deserved half-time lead before a thunderbolt from Lucy Bronze sealed a memorable win for the Lionesses.

Nikita Parris saw a late penalty saved but that did not dampen the mood for the England players, supporters or coach Phil Neville.

Neville said afterwards: “That was the best they have played under me.

“Yesterday, I knew we were going to win this game because of the look in their eyes and the 11 that didn’t play were driving it.

“This is where we want to be. We paid respect to Norway but we are the third best team in the world and we have confidence in our own ability.

“We heard how they were going to outrun us and we stuck to our plan and passed the ball and the ball never got tired.”

Bright and the rest of the Lionesses will play for a place in the final of the tournament on Tuesday 2nd July (8pm).