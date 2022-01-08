Derbyshire football teams see matches called off due to wet weather
Several Derbyshire football clubs have seen their matches postponed on Saturday after wet weather hit much of the country.
Alfreton Town’s game at home to Kettering Town was called off on Saturday morning, as was Matlock Town’s home game with Ashton United.
Ilkeston Town, meanwhile, were due to play in Cambridge at Histon but saw their game called off at lunchtime when many of the players and fans were most of the way into their trip south.
Buxton, meanwhile, saw their game at Bamber Bridge also fall victim to the wet weather, but Heanor Town’s game at UCL Premier North leaders Long Eaton United will go ahead as planned.
Staveley Miners Welfare’s game at home to Bottesford Town has also survived thanks to the Trojans’ 3G surface, while Chesterfield’s FA Cup third round tie at Chelsea will go ahead as scheduled at 5.30pm.