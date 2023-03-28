Derbyshire football club's final fundraising bid for new changing rooms

Club secretary, Dave Clarke is keen to “get the ball rolling” on construction of new, purpose-built changing rooms. The £90,000 project proposes to build new facilities to match FA specifications and be closer to the pitch than those currently at the club. Built alongside the changing rooms will be a storage space and new toilet block. The club hopes these new toilets will be more suitable for both men and women, as well as provide better access for people with disabilities.

Dave says: “We want to be fully inclusive. If we do get disabled spectators you can’t expect them to go into the metal cabin we’ve currently got, so we’re trying to introduce something for them.”

The proposal also includes seperate changing facilities for female officials.

Club Secretary Dave Clark in the club's home changing room

Dave is very open about the fact that the club’s current changing rooms have seen better days. He has posted pictures and videos on the clubs social media pages showing the state they are currently in, highlighting why he and the club are so desperate to put their new plans into action.

"We used to host Sunday League cup finals but our facilities don’t currently warrant us hosting them,” says Dave, adding: “Chesterfield Ladies wanted to play on here. They begged me to play here this season, money-no-object, but we had to refuse because of the state of the changing rooms and toilets. If you’ve got young women coming here, the facilities have to be right for them.”

The Millers are currently flying high this season – top of the Black Dragon South Division, and are aiming for a long overdue promotion to the next tier. With their chase for promotion and plans to build these state-of the-art facilities hopefully beginning soon, Clay Cross Town FC are moving in a new, exciting direction.